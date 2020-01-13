Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India Vs Australia l Virat Kohli very difficult to bowl at: Adam Zampa

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
India Vs Australia l Virat Kohli very difficult to bowl at: Adam Zampa

India Vs Australia l Virat Kohli very difficult to bowl at: Adam Zampa

Ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at Rajkot, Aussie spinner Adam Zampa has said that Virat Kohli is among the toughest batsman to bowl at.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Need to have a strong character to get the better of Virat Kohli: Adam Zampa

*Rajkot:* Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Thursday said one needs to have a "strong character"...
Mid-Day - Published

UPDATE 2-Australia in India 2020 Scoreboard

Jan 14 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st odi between India and Australia on Tuesday at...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

thefield_in

The Field #INDvAUS 2nd ODI The players are out on the field, it's time for the first ball in Rajkot. Rohit Sharma and Shikh… https://t.co/rNPiODmPDw 9 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #INDvsAUS | Australia win the toss and elect to field first against India #TeamIndia @BCCI https://t.co/aDpfdepww8 9 minutes ago

imVnazrul

The Best RT @ICC: Virat Kohli 🆚 Adam Zampa in ODIs: 11 innings 🤜🤛 Four dismissals ☝️ Will the Australia spinner get the better of India's skipper… 11 minutes ago

RedbackJim

Jim Congdon RT @cricketcomau: Adam Zampa still classes Virat Kohli as the toughest man in world cricket to bowl to, despite claiming his wicket six tim… 14 minutes ago

Cricket24_COM

Cricket24.com Australia win the toss and elect to bowl vs India in the 2nd ODI. A must-win game for Virat Kohli and co.… https://t.co/xKTkweXaJP 25 minutes ago

ACricfanatic

Cricket Fanatic🏏 RT @ak4tsay1_cric8: Australia win the toss. #TeamIndia would bat first 😍🔥 Here's India's playing 11. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Ra… 29 minutes ago

ak4tsay1_cric8

AK4Tsay1 Cricket🏏 Australia win the toss. #TeamIndia would bat first 😍🔥 Here's India's playing 11. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K… https://t.co/uJxm0lhMu3 30 minutes ago

OhnoHiroyuki

Hiroyuki.Ohno RT @10NewsFirstSyd: Josh Hazlewood is tipped to play in tonight's second ODI match against India, as Australia's looks to wrap up the serie… 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA EYE BIG RECORDS AGAINST AUSSIES | Oneindia News [Video]VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA EYE BIG RECORDS AGAINST AUSSIES | Oneindia News

Team India will take on Australia in the short-three match ODI series which starts January 14 in Mumbai. Temperatures soar whenever these two cricketing giants collide and the fans expect some..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:25Published

Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series [Video]Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has said that Australia has been playing intense cricket since the return of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.