India Vs Australia l Virat Kohli very difficult to bowl at: Adam Zampa

Ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at Rajkot, Aussie spinner Adam Zampa has said that Virat Kohli is among the toughest batsman to bowl at.

Jan 14 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st odi between India and Australia on Tuesday at...

*Rajkot:* Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Thursday said one needs to have a "strong character"...