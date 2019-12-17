Global  

Paralysed 61-year-old in India has unusual ability to float in water without assistance

A paralysed 61-year-old man in India has an unusual ability to be able to float in water without assistance.
A paralysed 61-year-old man in India has an unusual ability to be able to float in water without assistance.

Filmed on January 3, the footage shows Tul Pradhan floating on his back in a lake in Ganjam, Odisha.

He said: “I was never born with this talent, but consider it as a blessing from god that she blessed me that day to save me from drowning into the pond.

“I am totally paralysed and I still remember the day I accidentally fell into the pond, I was worried as nobody was around me to save and no one would have even known had I drowned.

“I thank for this to god and I can assure you I was blessed at that very moment and was gifted with this unusual ability to float in the water.”




