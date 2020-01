23AbC News at 11 p.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020

EVEN A BOAT LEFT BEHINDIN NORTHEAST BAKERSFIELD.VIEWERS REACHING OUT TO 23 A-B-CSAYING A FIELD HASBECOME AN EASY TARGET FORILLEGAL DUMPING.RESIDENTS TELLING 23 A-B-C THEYSEE IT EVERYDAY WHILEEXERCISING OR WALKING THEIR PETSIN THE AREA.THEY WANT SOMEONE TO TAKE CHARGEAND CLEAN IT UP.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO TAKENTODAY... THIS IS WHAT THE FIELDEAST OF COLLEGE AVENUE BETWEENFAIRFAX AND MORNING DRIVELOOKS LIKE.THERE'S EVERYTHING FROM BOXES TOFAST FOODWRAPPERS TO COUCHES.23 A-B-C REACHED OUT TO COUNTYOFFICIALS WHO SAY ILLEGALDUMPING IS HAPPENING ALL THETIME."ILLEGAL DUMPING IS A HUGE ISSUEHERE INKERN COUNTY.

WE HAVE EVIDENCE..WE HAVE PEOPLE OUT, WE HAVE OURCREW OUTWORKING EVERY SINGLE DAY PICKINGUP ILLEGAL TRASH... TRASH THAT'SBEEN DUMPED ILLEGALLY ALONG OURROADSIDES, SO IT IS PREVALENTTHROUGHOUT OUR COUNTY."KERN COUNTY PUBLIC WORKSOFFICIALS SAY IF YOU SEE TRASHLIKE THIS FIRST, FIND OUT IFIT'S IN THE CITY OR COUNTY.IF IT'S IN THE CITY, YOU CANREPORT IT THROUGH THEBAKERSFIELD CITYAPP ON YOUR SMART PHONE.IF IT'S IN THE COUNTY YOU CANLOG ON TO KERN PUBLIC WORKSDOT COM AND SUBMIT IT.IF YOU'RE NOT SURE WHOSEJURISDICITION IT'S IN, PUBLICWORKSSAYS YOU CAN SUBMIT THE REQUESTTO THEM AND THEY'LLFORWARD IT TO THE PROPER AGENCY.THE BAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT HAS BEEN CRACKINGDOWN ON ILLEGAL STREET RACING INSOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELDOVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS.TOMORROW THE DEPARTMENT ISPLANNING ON HOSTING AVIRTUAL FORUM TO DISCUSS THEISSUE FURTHER.BAKERSFIELD POLICE ARE ASKINGTHE COMMUNITY TOJOIN THEM ON FACEBOOK ANDINSTAGRAM TOMORROW NIGHTAT 6 P-M.OFFICIALS ARE EXPECTED TODISCUSS THE ISSUE OF STREETRACING IN OUR COMMUNITY, WHATEFFORTS HAVE BEEN MADETO ADDRESS IT, PLANS FOR THEFUTURE AND GET INPUT FROM THECOMMUNITY.B-P-D WILL ALSO BE TAKINGQUESTIONS FOLLOWING THEOPENING STATEMENTS.YOU CAN POST YOUR QUESTIONS ONTHEIR LIVE FEED OR YOU CANGO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE ANDCOMMENT NOW.THEN, NEXT WEEK OFFICERS WILL BEHOLDING A FACE-TO-FACE FORUM INSOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELD.POLICE SAY THAT IS WHAT THEYCALL THE "SOUTH ZONE" OFBAKERSFIELD.THE FORUM WILL BE HELD NEXTTUESDAY, JANUARY 21ST, ATINDEPENDENCE HIGH SCHOOL IN THEAUDITORIUM AT 6 P-M.OFFICIALS SAY THIS IS JUST THEFIRST OF MULTIPLEMEETINGS THEY PLAN TO HOLD INVARIOUS AREAS OF BAKERSFIELDABOUT THE ISSUE.THE KERN COUNTY GRAND JURYAPPLAUDED THE CITY OFRIDGECREST ON THEIR RESPONSE TOTHE TWO EARTHQUAKES THAT ROCKEDTHE AREA LAST JULY.THE GRAND JURY RELEASED THEREPORT TODAY SAYING OVERALLTHEY WERE IMPRESSED BY THEMULTIPLE AGENCIES WHORESPONDED TO HELP AND EVERYCITIZEN WHO RESPONDED TORENDER AID TO THE CITY.OFFICIALS SAY ON JULY 4TH WHENTHE 6.4 FORESHOCK HIT,EMERGENCY SERVICES QUICKLYINITIATED THE EMERGENCYRESPONSE SYSTEM BY NOTIFYING THEEMERGENCYOPERATIONS CENTER AND CALLING INMULTIPLERESOURCES TO THE AREA.THE FOLLOWING DAY WHEN THE 7.1MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HITEMERGENCY PERSONNEL INITIATED ALEVEL TWO RESPONSEREQUESTING MORE MUTUAL AID FROMAGENCIES OUTSIDE OF THECOUNTY.OVERALL THE GRAND JURY SAYS THEYCOMMENDED THE ACTIONS OFEVERYONE AND RECOMMENDS THAT THECITY REVIEW AND -- IFNECESSARY -- UPDATE THEEMERGENCY PLAN TO REFLECT WHATWAS LEARNED FROM THEEARTHQUAKES.THE BAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT IS ASKING FOR THECOMMUNITY'S HELPT TO TRACK DOWNA VEHICLE THAT WASINVOVLVED IN A HIT AND RUNCOLLISION.POLICE SAY IT HAPPENED ONNOVEMBER 9TH AROUND 11-30 INTHE MORNING IN THE AREA OF 34THSTREET AND Q STREET.NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE CRASH,BUT OFFICIALS SAYTHE SUSPECT WAS DRIVING A SMALLBLUE S-U-V OR MINIVAN.THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS ABLACK MAN ABOUT 35 YEARS OLDAROUND 6 FEET TALL WEIGHINGAROUND 200 POUNDS WITHSHORT BLACK HAIR.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON WHOHE IS IS ASKED TO CALL B-P-D AT327-7111.THE KERN HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICTWANTS YOU TO MARK YOURCALENDAR FOR OTHE NEXT COMMUNITYFORUMREGARDING STUDENT BEHAVIOR ANDSCHOOL CLIMATE.THE MEETING WILL BE THE SIXTHCOMMUNITY FOURM THEDISTRICT HAS HELD AND WILLINCLUDE REPORTS ON SUSPENSIONS,INVOLUNTARY TRANSFERS, STUDENTDISCIPLINE ANDMORE.THE FORUM WILL BE HELD IN THEDEMELLO HALL AT WEST HIGHSCHOOL ON JANUARY 30, 2020 AT7:00 PM.

IT IS OPEN TO THEPUBLIC.KERN COUNTY IS EXPERIENCING VERYCALM AND QUIETCONDITIONS AHEAD OF A WINTERSTORM THAT IS MOVINGTOWARD THE REGION.BAKERSFIELD WAS ABOVE AVERAGEAND HAS PASSING CLOUDS.

THESECLOUDS WILL BE INCREASINGOVERNIGHT.THIS STORM WILL BRING STRONGWINDS IN THE WEST SIDE HILLS,THE TEHACHAPI AREA AND THE KERNCOUNTY DESERT.

THERE ISA WIND ADIVISORY IN THOSE AREASTHURSDAY UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING.RAIN WILL MOVE INTO THE VALLEYTHURSDAY AFTERNOON, ANDSNOW CHANCES BEGIN AS SOON ASTHE SUN SETS.

THE VALLEY WILLRECIEVE AROUND 0.10" OF RAIN ANDTHE FOOTHILLS COULD SEE 0.25"TO 0.50".

ELEVATIONS ABOVE7,000' WILL SEE 6-12" OFSNOW.

ABOVE 5,000' WILL SEE 2-4", AND 4,000' WILL SEE ADUSTING TO1" OF SNOW.

THERE IS A WINTERSTORM WARNING IN THELAKE ISABELLA AREA AND A WINTERWEATHER ADVISORY IN THEFORT TEJON AREA.THIS STORM CLEARS BY FRIDAYMORNING BRINGING THECHANCE FOR ICY ROADS IN THEMOUNTAINS.

TEMPERATURESWILL BE WARMING THIS WEEKENDWITH THE CHANCE FOR FOG IN THEVALLEY EACH MORNING.OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN ANDSNOW WILL BE TUESDAY ANDWEDNESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.A RESTAURANT INSIDE OF A CASINOIN ROSAMOND HASBEEN SHUT DOWN BY THE KERNCOUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT AFTER FAILING ANINSPECTION.INSPECTORS CLOSED THE RESTAURANTINSIDE OFDIAMOND JIM'S CASINO YESTERDAYAFTER INSPECTORSFOUND RODENT DROPPINGS INSTORAGE AREAS, UNDER THE GRILLAND ON FOOD PREP TABLES.OFFICIALS SAY THEY ASLSO FOUND ABUILD UP OF DUST ANDDEBRIS ON OPEN CONTAINERS OFFOOD.THE RESTAURANT DID NOT PASS THEINSPECTION WITH A SCORE OF 62.WHILE THE RESTAURANT IS CLOSED,THE CASINO REMAINSOPEN.WE HAVE A PROGRAMMING ALERT TOTELL YOU ABOUTTONIGHT..

THIS SATURDAY WE WILLNOT HAVE OUR REGULARLYSCHEDULED 6 P-M NEWSCAST.THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARETAKING ON THE HOUSTONROCKETS STARTING AT 5 P-M RIGHTHERE ON 23 A-B-C.BECAUSE OF THAT WE WILL NOT HAVEOUT NORMAL NEWSCAST AT 6P-M... INSTEAD WE'LL HAVE ASPECIAL NEWSCASTFOLLOWING THE GAME AT 8 P-M.THEN WE WILL HAVE OUR REGULARLYSCHEDULEDNEWSCAST AT 11 P-M.IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR LOVE...YOU NOW HAVE THE CHANCETO GET THE FINAL ROSE AS THEBACHELOR LIVE MAKES ITS WAYINTO BAKERSFIELD.ONE LUCKY BACHELOR AND LUCKYLADIES FROM RIGHT HEREIN KERN COUNTY WILL HAVE THECHANCE TO FIND LOVE.AUDIENCE MEMBERS WILL ALSO HELPALONG THE WAY BYASKING QUESTIONS, MAKINGSUGGESTIONSAND CHEERING ON THEPARTICIPANTS.IT'S HAPPENING FEBRUARY 17TH ATTHE MECHANICS BANK THEATER.TO APPLY AS THE BACHELOR OR ONEOF THE CONTESTANTS...HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE, TURNTO23DOT COM.IF YOU'D JUST LIKE TO SIT IN THEAUDIENCE YOU CAN FIND TICKETSFOR THAT AS WELL.THE GOLDEN EMPIRE TRANSIT ISTRYING TO ENTICE PEOPLEWHO HAVE NEVER RIDDEN ON A GETBUS TO TRY IT OUT.AS AN INCENTIVE... GET ISOFFERING HALF-OFF PASSESTO NEW RIDERS.PASSES ARE AVAILABLE ON A FIRSTCOME FIRST SERVE BASIS ANDCOST 22.50 FOR A 31 DAY PASS.A NEW RIDER IS DEFINED ASSOMEONE WHO HAS BEEN RIDINGGET FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS ORHAS NEVER RIDDEN BEFORE.A PHOTO ID IS REQUIRED.OFFICIALS SAY THIS IS A GREATWAY TO GET PEOPLE TO TRYOUT THE LOCAL BUS SERVICE ANDIMPROVE OUR AIR QUALITY.NOW TO CAPITOL HILL WHERE THEHOUSE VOTED TO SEND THE TWOARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINSTPRESIDENT TRUMP TO THE SENATE.AND HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSIANNOUNCING THESEVEN HOUSE MANAGERS NAMED TOPROSECUTE THE CASEAGAINST THE PRESIDENT.ABC'S RACHEL SCOTT IS INWASHINGTON WITH MORE.TONIGHT - HISTORY IN THE HOUSE.THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENTHAND-DELIVERED TO THE SENATE.SOT PELOSI: WE'RE HERE TODAY TOCROSS A VERY IMPORTANT THRESHOLDIN AMERICAN HISTORY28 DAYS AFTER THE HOUSE VOTED TOIMPEACH PRESIDENT TRUMP- THE HOUSE SPEAKER SELECTING ATEAM OF DEMOCRATSTHAT WILL PROSECUTE THE CASEAGAINST THE PRESIDENT.THE SEVEN LAWMAKERS WILL BE LEDBY HOUSE INTELLIGENCECOMMITTEE CHAIRMAN ADAM SCHIFF.SOT JEFFRIES: WE'RE GOING TOSIMPLYFOLLOW THE FACTS,ALL 100 SENATORS WILL HAVE TOSIT SILENTLY - AS THEY DECIDEWHETHER THE PRESIDENT SHOULD BEREMOVED FROMOFFICE ON THE CHARGES HE ABUSEDHIS POWER ANDOBSTRUCTED CONGRESS BYPRESSURING UKRAINE TOINVESTIGATE HIS RIVAL JOE BIDEN.THE NEXT PHASE - STILL STEEPEDIN PARTISANSHIP - AS THE BATTLEOVERWITNESSES INTENSIFIES.

DEMOCRATS- WITH 59 PAGES OFFRESH EVIDENCE IN HAND - RAMPINGUP THE PRESSURE.NADLER: THE EVIDENCE ISOVERWHELMING.

THE LATESTEVIDENCE WITH PARNAS ANDGUILIANI MAKES ITMORE SO.TEXT MESSAGES, EMAILS ANDHANDWRITTEN NOTES RELEASEDFROM LEV PARNAS-AN INDICTEDASSOCIATE OFPRESIDENT TRUMP'S PERSONALATTORNEY RUDYGIULIANI WHO IS COOPERATING WITHAUTHORITIES IN NEW YORK ANDCONGRESS.PARNAS - WRITING ON HOTELSTATIONARY QUOTE--"GETZALENSKY [SIC] TO ANNOUNCE [SIC]THAT THE BIDEN CASE WILL BEINVESTIGATED."PARNAS TELLING MSNBC WEDNESDAYNIGHT - THEPRESIDENT WAS IN THE LOOPPRESIDENT TRUMP KNEW EXACTLYWHATWAS GOING ON.

HE WAS AWARE OFALL OF MY MOVEMENTS.

I WOULDN'TDOANYTHING WITHOUT THE CONSENT OFRUDOLPH GIULIANI OR THEPRESIDENT.THE SENATE IS NOW FOCUSED ONPREPARING THE CHAMBER - CHIEFJUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS WILL BESWORN-IN AS EARLY AS TOMORROWFOR HIS ROLE --PRESIDING OVER THE TRIAL.RACHEL SCOTT, ABC NEWS,WASHINGTON.STILL TO COME HERE ON 23 A-B-CNEWS AT 11...HEALTHOFFICIALS RECOMMEND WOMENFREQUENTSCREENINGS FOR CERVICAL CANCER.WHAT DOCTORS ARE SAYING ABOUTTHE DISEASE AND HOWYOU CAN GET A FREE SCREENING UPNEXT.THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY SAYSTHOUSAND OF WOMEN DIEFROM CERVICAL CANCER EVERY YEAR.IN TODAY'S HEALTH MINUTE, MANDYGAITHER WILL TALK ABOUTTHE IMPORTANCE OF PREVENTION ANDEARLY DIAGNOSIS.CERVICAL CANCER WAS ONCE ONE OFTHE COMMON CAUSES OFCANCER DEATHS FOR WOMEN IN THEUNITED STATES.

BUT THE NUMBER OFCASES BEING CAUGHT ANDSUCCESSFULLYTREATED HAS INCREASED WITH MOREWOMEN GETTING AREGULAR PAP SMEAR.ACCORDING TO THE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION,ALMOST ALL CERVICAL CANCERS ARECAUSED BYHUMAN PAPILLOMAVIRUS.HPV IS A COMMON VIRUS THAT ISTRANSMITTED VIA SEXUAL ACTIVITY.WHILE MOST PEOPLE WILL GET IT ATSOME POINT IN THEIR LIVES, ITIS IMPORTANT TO GET YOUR REGULARHPV TEST.

COUPLED WITH THAT,YOUR PAP SMEAR WILL MONITORPOSSIBLE CELL CHANGES ON THECERVIX CAUSED BY HPV, THATCOULD BECOME CERVICAL CANCER.OTHER THINGS THAT CAN INCREASEYOUR RISK INCLUDE:- SMOKING- SUPPRESSED IMMUNE SYSTEM- USING BIRTH CONTROL PILLS FORFIVE OR MORE YEARS- HAVING GIVEN BIRTH TO THREE ORMORE CHILDREN- HAVING SEVERAL SEXUAL PARTNERSHEALTH PROFESSIONALS ALSORECOMMEND THAT IF YOUHAVEN'T ALREADY, GET THE HPVVACCINE.AND AS ALWAYS, IF YOU HAVE ANYQUESTIONS, TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR.FOR TODAY'S HEALTH MINUTE, I'MMANDY GAITHER.JANUARY IS NATIONAL CERVICALCANCER AWARENESSMONTH... THIS WEEKEND THERE WILLBE FREE CERVICAL CANCERSCREENINGS THIS WEEKEND INBAKERSFIELD.

THE SCREENINGS AREBEING HELD THIS SATURDAY FROM 11A-M TO 4P-M AT THE MERCADO LATINOLOCATED AT 2105 EDISON HIGHWAY.HERE'S 23ABC'S METEROLOGISTALLISON GARGARO WITH