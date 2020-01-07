Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Web Extra: Chris Duarte on upcoming Washington trip (1/14/20)

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Web Extra: Chris Duarte on upcoming Washington trip (1/14/20)Oregon faces Washington State on Thursday, followed by Washington on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Web Extra: Alfred Hollins on keys to OSU's Washington trip (1/14/20) [Video]Web Extra: Alfred Hollins on keys to OSU's Washington trip (1/14/20)

Oregon State men's basketball travels to Washington to take on the Huskies and then the Washington State Cougars on Thursday and then Saturday.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Trending Now: Celebs Helping The Fire Fight In Australia [Video]Trending Now: Celebs Helping The Fire Fight In Australia

Chris Hemsworth is leading the way, giving $1 million toward fire relief efforts in his home country.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.