Excitement at Seeing Rain for the First Time

Occurred on January 16, 2020 / Scone, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "This is Sunni, my 18-month-old son.

Today we were expecting good rain to fall.

We ventured outside this morning to feed the animals and once the rain came, that was it.

He was out in the rain playing with our dogs.

I had to race inside and grab my phone to video it.

This was the first time he had been out in the rain and has never seen good rain.

Needless to say, he was absolutely stoked."
