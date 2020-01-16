Global  

Rain Falls in Australia, Aussies Celebrate in the Mud

Some areas of drought-stricken Australia are celebrating a bit of rain.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Baeyonetta

Baeyonetta 🎄 *rain falls in parts of Australia* Aussies: PRAISE JESUS OUR LORD GOD!! *severe flooding causing millions more in… https://t.co/OSW1pBkExr 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Excited toddler dances outside after seeing 'decent' rain for first time amid Australia's bushfire crisis [Video]Excited toddler dances outside after seeing 'decent' rain for first time amid Australia's bushfire crisis

A 16-month-old toddler dances outside as he experiences "decent" rainfall for the first time as he was born during Australia's drought and bushfire crises. Fletcher jumps around on January 16 in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published

Australians cheer as rain sweeps across parts of the bushfire-ravaged east coast [Video]Australians cheer as rain sweeps across parts of the bushfire-ravaged east coast

Video obtained by Reuters showed Australians rejoicing as rain fell across Queensland and Canberra.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

