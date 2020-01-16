Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Novac Djokovic were just a few of the tennis stars on the court at Melbourne Park Wednesday (January 15) to raise money for those affected by the Australian bushfires.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RAFAEL NADAL SAYING: "Talking with Roger a couple of hours ago, we decided to give 250,000 Australian dollars to the burn fire relief together.

Hopefully, that keeps inspiring the people to support this terrible disaster that we were going through and help to recover all the things that we need." The Rally for Relief event comes as Australia experiences one of its worst fire seasons on record, causing loss of life and hundreds of millions of dollars of damage.

Smoke from the fires has caused disruption to the Australian Open qualifying and prompted criticism from some players about the conditions.

Tennis Australia says they will continue to monitor on-site data and consult with their medical team.

Celebrities and sports stars have been donating money to relief efforts throughout the tragedy.

Williams pledged the winnings from her first title victory in nearly three years at the Auckland Classic.