Virgin Islands Files Lawsuit Against Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

Virgin Islands Files Lawsuit Against Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

Virgin Islands Files Lawsuit Against Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

Prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstein used two of his private islands to traffic girls.
Jeffrey Epstein trafficked girls in Caribbean until 2018, lawsuit claims

New evidence shows Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused and trafficked hundreds of young women and girls...
WorldNews - Published

U.S. Virgin Islands sues Jeffrey Epstein estate, alleges widespread sex trafficking

Jeffrey Epstein's estate was sued on Wednesday by the U.S. Virgin Islands, which claimed that the...
Reuters - Published


SSC_LeonSAdams

SSC Leon S. Adams VI Government Files Lawsuit Against $577 Million Estate Of Accused Pedophile And Human Trafficker Jeffery Epstein https://t.co/08ZWmw9phA 2 hours ago

JDGallop

J.D. Gallop Virgin Islands... https://t.co/7wlRUqJtZD 13 hours ago

AECDenmark

Afro Empowerment Center VI Government Files Lawsuit Against $577 Million Estate of Accused Pedophile and Human Trafficker Jeffery Epstein https://t.co/eOA5dXlDwG 14 hours ago

SilenceQgood

Silence Q. Good Letters VI Government Files Lawsuit Against $577 Million Estate Of Accused Pedophile And Human Trafficker Jeffery Epstein https://t.co/OYRYls3vU6 15 hours ago

genwhitaker

Genevieve Whitaker VI Government Files Lawsuit Against $577 Million Estate of Accused Pedophile and Human Trafficker Jeffery Epstein https://t.co/r1zHn4SxG0 17 hours ago

threadreaderapp

Thread Reader App @KelFitton Hallo, please find the unroll here: Thread by @BryanLlenas: NEW (1/11): U.S. Virgin Islands files a civi… https://t.co/DR0LTXpNze 17 hours ago

saveusrepublic2

❌Deplorable Smelly Hillbilly Nancy ❌ RT @CentipedeNati0n: Virgin Islands AG files lawsuit against Epstein’s estate. Claims Epstein trafficked girls as recently as 2018 – some a… 17 hours ago

mikelyates2435

mikelyates RT @BryanLlenas: NEW (1/11): U.S. Virgin Islands files a civil lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's $577 million estate.The 48 page complaint… 17 hours ago


New Lawsuit Alleges Epstein Trafficked Minors As Recently As 2018 [Video]New Lawsuit Alleges Epstein Trafficked Minors As Recently As 2018

U.S. Virgin Islands AG Denise N. George said Jeffrey Epstein used his private island &quot;to conceal and to be able to expand his activity here.”

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit [Video]Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein's private, Caribbean islands could end up in the hands of government officials after a new lawsuit claims the wealthy Palm Beach financier and his accomplices trafficked young women and..

