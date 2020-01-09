PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018 After a record 2018, French carmaker PSA says global sales fell 10% last year to 3.49 million units, as it suffered declining volumes in China, the Middle East and Africa. Ciara Lee reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this Nelson Ramos RT @Reuters: PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018 https://t.co/Pk2GRHZQCH https://t.co/G4cKvQYvh0 22 minutes ago Reuters India PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018 https://t.co/W0WalXrVPp https://t.co/Exaf3WEeDn 27 minutes ago Ben Klayman PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018 https://t.co/P0mbrA83kk 48 minutes ago Reuters PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018 https://t.co/Pk2GRHZQCH https://t.co/G4cKvQYvh0 52 minutes ago Business Watcher RT @ReutersBiz: PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018 https://t.co/cbFAi8RVJr https://t.co/5gqCOOaONo 53 minutes ago Reuters Business PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018 https://t.co/cbFAi8RVJr https://t.co/5gqCOOaONo 57 minutes ago Sam Tickell 🏳️‍🌈🇧🇪🇦🇺🌏🏎️ More information on their 2019 global sales here - https://t.co/h1wqsiV13v I think the decline is partly a world w… https://t.co/v76oMy1G9W 1 hour ago Stanley Suen PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018 https://t.co/QQJLwBdtkv 2 hours ago