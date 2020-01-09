Global  

PSA Group 2019 sales slump 10% after record 2018

After a record 2018, French carmaker PSA says global sales fell 10% last year to 3.49 million units, as it suffered declining volumes in China, the Middle East and Africa.

Ciara Lee reports.
