How Putin's shake-up could keep him in power past 2024 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:38s - Published How Putin's shake-up could keep him in power past 2024 Russia's ruling party on Thursday unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin's surprise choice for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, a man with almost no political profile. But why was he picked? Lauren Anthony reports. 0

