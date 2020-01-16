Global  

Rocky Johnson has died

Rocky Johnson has died

Rocky Johnson has died

Rocky Johnson, former wrestler and father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has died aged 75.
Rocky Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's wrestler father, dies at 75

Rocky Johnson, the first black WWE tag team champion, is hailed as a "barrier-breaking performer".
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsESPNSeattle TimesFOXNews.comCBC.caCBS SportsDaily StarJust Jared


The Rock’s Dad Dies At 75 + Internet Pours Heart Out To Support WWE Hall Of Fame Icon

The Rock’s Dad Dies At 75 + Internet Pours Heart Out To Support WWE Hall Of Fame IconHollywood superstar The Rock‘s dad Rocky Johnson has reportedly passed away. New reports claim...
SOHH - Published


melishee

Mel Sheehan RT @MarkDayNews: Former Nova Scotia wrestler Rocky Johnson has died at the age of 75. Rocky, the father of actor and former professional… 10 seconds ago

DulceNordelo5

Dulce Nordelo RT @WPLGLocal10: Wrestling legend Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at the age of 75 https://t.co/7of5kQiNT4… 34 seconds ago

davidpugliese

David Pugliese RT @CBCAlerts: Nova Scotia-born wrestler Rocky Johnson, 75, has died. Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson was a WWE Hall of Famer, father of Dwayne 'T… 49 seconds ago

SpeedyChrisH

Chris🐆 RT @BleacherReport: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of The Rock, has died at 75 years old. https://t.co/KtrJKo3BRl 1 minute ago

JDjwhite54

Daniel J. White RT @joannperrone15: This Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer, he died yesterday, he was 75 years old....RIP His son is Dwayne "The Rock" Johns… 2 minutes ago

dale_fromcali

D... RT @theGrio: Wrestling fans everywhere are in mourning. To 'The Rock', family and friends of Rocky Johnson -- we send our deepest condole… 2 minutes ago

Sophie755339261

Sophie RT @CBSNews: Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, former pro wrestler and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75 https://t.co/5XJsDYCsLT… 3 minutes ago

flatsgene

E Minor RT @wjxt4: RIP, ROCKY - Sad news as wrestling legend Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at the age of 75. htt… 4 minutes ago

