Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Parchman Yo Gotti JayZ

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Parchman Yo Gotti JayZParchman Yo Gotti JayZ
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Parchman Yo Gotti JayZ

Over conditions at state prisons... the clarion ledger reports -- jay-z and yo gotti are suing mississippi department of corrections commissioner pelicia hall... the lawsuit says inmates are being kept in unconstitutiona l "inhumane conditions...."

The f-b-i and the u-s attorneys in mississippi released a joint statement -- saying they are aware of allegations about the prisons... they also encouraged people to reach out if they know about criminal activity or civil rights violations -- whether they're at parchman or any other state facilities.

The f-b-i says you can report federal criminal violations by going online to tips dot f-b-i dot gov.... and the justice department will take complaints about prison conditions.... just call the number on your screen...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.