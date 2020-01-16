Linkedin Releases Annual Skills List

LinkedIn has released their annual list of the top 10 hard skills that will be in demand this year.

New skills like learning blockchain, the technology that enables cryptocurrency, and affiliate marketing, made the list.

Video production is in high demand.

Video will account for 82% of global internet traffic in 2022.

Scientific computing teaches employees to develop machine learning models.

Affiliate marketing is rapidly rising as a must-have hard skill.