|
Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study
Conducted by a government-funded non-profit in Oslo, Norway, the report was released on Tuesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
IT expert discusses dating app security concerns
As the popularity of dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Grindr and Hinge has grown in recent years, so has concern about the information Americans are entering into their digital, dating profiles.
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:53Published
|