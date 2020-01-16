Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study

Conducted by a government-funded non-profit in Oslo , Norway , the report was released on Tuesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources IT expert discusses dating app security concerns As the popularity of dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Grindr and Hinge has grown in recent years, so has concern about the information Americans are entering into their digital, dating profiles. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:53Published 1 day ago Dating Apps Face Investigation Over Underage Use, Sex Offenders Popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble are being investigated by a U.S. House subcommittee for allegedly allowing minors and sex offenders to use the services. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:16Published 6 days ago