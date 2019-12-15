Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'The 7:34': Would You Rather Have Frigid Cold Or Heavy Snow?

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 06:28s - Published < > Embed
'The 7:34': Would You Rather Have Frigid Cold Or Heavy Snow?

'The 7:34': Would You Rather Have Frigid Cold Or Heavy Snow?

Christiane Cordero wants to know your winter weather preference (6:28).

WCCO This Morning -- Jan.

16, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scott Dorval's On Your Side Forecast - Tuesday 12/31/19 [Video]Scott Dorval's On Your Side Forecast - Tuesday 12/31/19

Valley Rain & Heavy Mountain Snow

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 04:01Published

FORECAST: Cold front on the way! [Video]FORECAST: Cold front on the way!

This cold front is also bringing scattered rain and snow showers to northern Arizona.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.