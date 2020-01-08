Global  

Harry hosts Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace

The Duke of Sussex has carried out his first official public engagement since he and his wife quit as senior royals, triggering a major crisis for the monarchy.

Harry was at Buckingham Palace - the official residence of his grandmother the Queen, who has now sanctioned his decision - where he was hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw.
