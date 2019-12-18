Global  

Amazon Ends FedEx Delivery Ban for Third-Party Sellers

Amazon Ends FedEx Delivery Ban for Third-Party Sellers

Amazon Ends FedEx Delivery Ban for Third-Party Sellers

The e-commerce giant suspended operations with the mail delivery service last month.
Amazon Lifts Ban On Sellers To Use FedEx Ground For Prime Shipments

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. withdrew its restrictions on third-party merchants from using FedEx...
RTTNews - Published


Amazon Lifts Ban on FedEx Ground Delivery for Third-Party Sellers

Third-party sellers on Amazon can now use FedEx Ground shipping for Prime order deliveries again. Right before the holidays the company banned sellers from using the delivery service over performance..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published

Amazon Issues Temporary Ban on FedEx's Ground Service

The move applies to third-party sellers and Prime members on the platform It is over the company's belief that FedEx will be too slow to deliver items during the holidays.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:06Published

