Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses

Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses

Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Amit Agarwal, the head of Amazon India, recently announced the company’s intent to invest in India’s operations.
Jeff Bezos says Amazon will invest $1 billion in small businesses in India

Jeff Bezos says Amazon will invest $1 billion in small businesses in IndiaAmazon’s co-founder, Jeff Bezos, said the company is investing $1 billion to digitize small...
Amazon aims to pacify small traders with $1bn SMB bet

Amazon's $1 billion commitment to empower small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India is Jeff Bezos'...
Amazon pledges $1 billion investment in India [Video]Amazon pledges $1 billion investment in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday (January 15) his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to some of his fiercest critics in a goodwill visit that..

Jeff Bezos: Amazon to invest $1 bn to digitise small & medium businesses in India [Video]Jeff Bezos: Amazon to invest $1 bn to digitise small & medium businesses in India

Jeff Bezos: Amazon to invest $1 bn to digitise small & medium businesses in India #JeffBezos #Amazon

