Preliminary hearing for teen murder suspect: 17-year-old charged with first degree murder

Preliminary hearing for teen murder suspect
Preliminary hearing for teen murder suspect: 17-year-old charged with first degree murder

WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDERWILL FIND OUT IF SHE'LLSTAND TRIAL."CHEYENNE BLALOCK' IS BEINGCHARGED AS AN ADULT IN THEDEATH OF 17-YEAR-OLD"KIRSTAN PATTERSON." WHICHIS WHY THE MAYES COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE RELEASEDBLALOCK'S BOOKING PHOTO TOUS -- DESPITE BEING AJUVENILE.

INVESTIGATORS SAYPATTERSON WAS FOUND SHOT TODEATH ON NEW YEARS DAY SOUTHOF LOCUST GROVE.

BLALOCKAND ANOTHER 30-YEAR- OLDSUSPECT WERE ARRESTED INPATTERSON'S DEATH.AN OKLAHOMA MAN TOOK AJOYRIDE ON A 15-TO




