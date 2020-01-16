Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Getting ready for the 'Golden Mummies of Egypt' at the Science Museum

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Getting ready for the 'Golden Mummies of Egypt' at the Science Museum

Getting ready for the 'Golden Mummies of Egypt' at the Science Museum

Kathy Leacock, director of collections at the Buffalo Museum of Science, knows that very little excites museum goers like mummies.

She says &quot;mummies, dinosaurs and insects, those three things are a good formula for a natural history museum.&quot; Surrounded by some of the museum&apos;s mummy memorabilia Kathy says that the museum&apos;s 2014 exhibit &apos;Mummies of the World&apos; was so popular it has been traveling since it left the area, adding &quot;it&apos;s in Pittsburgh right now.&quot; On hand at the museum currently is a mummified falcon and a cat.

They will soon be joined by an amazing collection of mummies and mummy artifacts called &quot;Golden Mummies of Egypt.&quot; Kathy says she&apos;s excited about the upcoming exhibit for many reasons, but especially because of the thirteen mummy portraits that will be part of the show.

She says &quot;The portraits are world famous&quot;.

Golden Mummies of Egypt opens on February 8th.

Tickets are available at the Buffalo Museum of Science website.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Getting ready for the 'Golden Mummies of Egypt' at the Science Museum [Video]Getting ready for the 'Golden Mummies of Egypt' at the Science Museum

Kathy Leacock, director of collections at the Buffalo Museum of Science, knows that very little excites museum goers like mummies. She says "mummies, dinosaurs and insects, those three things are a..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.