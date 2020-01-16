Getting ready for the 'Golden Mummies of Egypt' at the Science Museum

Kathy Leacock, director of collections at the Buffalo Museum of Science, knows that very little excites museum goers like mummies.

She says "mummies, dinosaurs and insects, those three things are a good formula for a natural history museum." Surrounded by some of the museum's mummy memorabilia Kathy says that the museum's 2014 exhibit 'Mummies of the World' was so popular it has been traveling since it left the area, adding "it's in Pittsburgh right now." On hand at the museum currently is a mummified falcon and a cat.

They will soon be joined by an amazing collection of mummies and mummy artifacts called "Golden Mummies of Egypt." Kathy says she's excited about the upcoming exhibit for many reasons, but especially because of the thirteen mummy portraits that will be part of the show.

She says "The portraits are world famous".

Golden Mummies of Egypt opens on February 8th.

Tickets are available at the Buffalo Museum of Science website.