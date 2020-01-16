Global  

Prince Harry's First Public Engagement Since Stepping Down From Royal Family

Prince Harry's First Public Engagement Since Stepping Down From Royal Family

Prince Harry's First Public Engagement Since Stepping Down From Royal Family

Prince Harry attends his first public engagement since stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family, meeting with young rugby players at Buckingham Palace before hosting the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw.
Harry steps back into the spotlight

Prince Harry undertakes his first public engagement since he announced he was stepping back from...
USATODAY.com - Published

Prince Harry makes first public appearance since Royal Family crisis talks

Prince Harry has made his first public appearance since he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex announced...
CTV News - Published Also reported by Tamworth Herald, Reuters, Reuters India, The Age, CBS News, Zee News, USATODAY.com



Prince Harry makes last scheduled appearance before "transition"

Britain&apos;s Prince Harry made his first public appearance on Thursday since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the wishes of her grandson and his American wife Meghan to step back from their senior..

Harry hosts Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace

The Duke of Sussex has carried out his first official public engagement since he and his wife quit as senior royals, triggering a major crisis for the monarchy. Harry was at Buckingham Palace - the..

