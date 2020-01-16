Global  

A ‘Do Over’? LA Officials May Push MLB to Award Dodgers World Series Wins Amid Cheating Scandal

LA city officials may be calling for a “do over” of sorts and ask Major League Baseball to declare the Dodgers world champs amid a sign stealing scandal by its rivals.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Dodgers Fans React To Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal [Video]Dodgers Fans React To Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal

The Angels have released a chunk of tickets to Dodgers fans for the home opener against the Astros, who famously stole signs the year they beat the Dodgers in the World Series.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:15Published

L.A. City Council Asks MLB To Award 2017, 2018 World Series To Dodgers [Video]L.A. City Council Asks MLB To Award 2017, 2018 World Series To Dodgers

The L.A. City Council voted to ask MLB to award two World Series titles to the Dodgers following investigations into cheating during those seasons.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

