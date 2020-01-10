Dow Movers: PFE, HD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Home Depot (HD) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Home Depot registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Pfizer (PFE), trading down 0.4%.

Pfizer is showing a gain of 3.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 0.2%, and Apple (AAPL), trading up 1.0% on the day.