Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Super Bowl halftime show workers needed

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Super Bowl halftime show workers needed

Super Bowl halftime show workers needed

The Super Bowl production team is looking for 600 South Floridians to handle all the moving pieces during the halftime show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shakira's childhood dream to come true soon at Super Bowl!

Colombian pop star Shakira's 43rd birthday on February 2 will be extra special since her childhood...
Mid-Day - Published

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Alex Rodriguez and DJ Khaled for New Super Bowl Commercial

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker has been spotted filming a promo, which will also feature Steven Van...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs fans get creative in support of their team [Video]Chiefs fans get creative in support of their team

Chiefs fans are showing their support for Kansas City's team in creative ways, from painting to writing songs.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:43Published

Dolphins Legend Dan Marino On Super Bowl Sleepover At Hard Rock Stadium [Video]Dolphins Legend Dan Marino On Super Bowl Sleepover At Hard Rock Stadium

Imagine not only going to Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium, but imagine spending the night inside a stadium suite turned hotel room!

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.