Oroville Dam spillway siren sounds

Oroville Dam spillway siren sounds
Oroville Dam spillway siren soundsThe sirens will be tested monthly.
Oroville Dam spillway siren sounds

Sirens at the oroville dam.

This will create a significant sound in the area - action news now reporter jafet serrato is live near the dam... jafet, what can we expect today?

The sound is going to be as high as 121 decibels - the d- w-r tells me that's as loud as a jet landing in an airport.

Later today -- don't be alarmed if you hear loud sirens near the oroville dam spillway.

The dwr plans to run tests beginning at ten a-m.

There will be a series of ten- second soundings over the course of several hours... as the sirens are activated.

The sirens will be used to let us all know whenever the d-w-r is about to let water down the main spillway.

The sirens will be tested monthly from now on.

Live in oroville jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

A spokesperson for the d-w-r says today's siren test is*no* an emergency alert




