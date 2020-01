23ABC News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 16, 2020 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 10:49s - Published 23ABC News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 16, 2020 Homelessness continues to be an issue around the state. Now the governor is looking to change that. Where he's scheduled to be today as he continues his statewide tour getting a firsthand look at the crisis. And if you have a student attending a school in the Panama Buena Vista School District those second-quarter grades are being pushed back due to a cyber attack. We'll tell you when you can expect to get those report cards. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 23ABC News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 16, 2020 ISSUE AROUND THE STATE.NOW THE GOVERNOR IS LOOKING TOCHANGE THAT.WHERE HE'S SCHEDULED TO BE TODAYAS HE CONTINUES HISSTATEWIDE TOUR GETTING AFIRSTHAND LOOK AT THE CRISIS.AND IF YOU HAVE A STUDENTATTENDING A SCHOOL IN THEPANAMA BUENA VISTA SCHOOLDISTRICT -- THOSE SECOND QUARTERGRADES ARE BEING PUSHED BACK DUETO A CYBER ATTACK.WE'LL TELL YOU WHEN YOU CANEXPECT TO GET THOSE REPORTCARDS.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS AT SIXA-M.. I'M MIKE HART.AND I'M DANIELLE KERNKAMP.WE'RE GOING TO SPEND ALL DAYWAITING ON THE STORM, WITHCLOUDS COMING AND GOING ANDABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURESTHIS AFTERNOON. EXPECT HIGHS INTHE LOW 60S HERE ON THEVALLEY FLOOR, WELL ABOVE OURTYPICAL MID-50S FOR THIS TIME OFYEAR. WINDS INCREASE AFTER 4P.M. WITH BAKERSFIELD'SRAIN CHANCES INCREASING AFTER 6P.M. THE VALLEY LOOKS TOPICK UP A FEW HUNDREDTHS TO ATENTH OF AN INCH OF RAIN TONIGHTWHILE THE MOUNTAINS WILL GETABOUT A QUARTER INCHAND THE FOOTHILLS WILL SEE AQUARTER TO HALF AN INCHOF RAIN! AS FOR SNOW, IT WILLSTART FALLING FIRST OVER ALTASIERRA THIS AFTERNOON AT 7,000FEET, AND THEN SPEND THEEVENING DROPPING TO 4,000 FEET.THAT MEANS WE COULDSEE A FOOT OF ACCUMULATION ATTHE SKI RESORT AND THE POTENTIALFOR ABOUT AN INCH OF SNOW ON THEGRAPEVINE IN THE OVERNIGHTHOURS. THE STORM WRAPS UP EARLYTOMORROW MORNING, BUT IT EXPECTIT TO BE ICY IN THE MOUNTAINSWITH SLOWLY CLEARING SKIES ANDCOOLER AIR FILLING IN.TODAY GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM WILLWRAP UP HIS STATEWIDE TOUR -- ASHE GETS A FIRSTHAND LOOK AT THEHOMELESS CRISIS IMPACTINGCALIFORNIA.NEWSOM IS SCHEDULED TO BE INOAKLAND -- WHERE HE'LLMEET WITH THE MAYOR AND SHOWCASETHE FIRST ITEMSEARMARKED AS PART OF HIS BILLIONDOLLAR PROPOSAL TOFIGHT HOMELESSNESS.THIS IS VIDEO FROM HIS STOP INFRESNO ON WEDNESDAY.THIS WEEK HE'S ALSO VISITEDGRASS VALLEY... RIVERSIDE ANDLOS ANGELES."ENOUGH'S ENOUGH. WE GOTTA OWNTHIS.WE GOTTA MEET THIS MOMENT. THISISSUE'S A CRISIS. IT'S A STATEOF EMERGENCY.PEOPLE ARE DYING ON THE STREETSAND SIDEWALKS, THERE'S NOCOMPASSION, STEPPING OVER THEPEOPLE ON THE STREETS ANDSIDEWALKS."EARLIER THIS WEEK NEWSOMUNVEILED HIS PLAN -- WHICH WOULDPROVIDE MONEY TO HELP CREATEHOUSING FOR THEHOMELESS AND HELP PAY RENT FORTHOSE FACINGHOMELESSNESS.ACCORDING TO THE U-S DEPARTMENTOF HOUSING ANDURBAN DEVELOPMENT -- ABOUT 151THOUSANDPEOPLE ARE LIVING ON CALIFORNIASTREETS AND INSHELTERS.AND HERE IN KERN COUNTY -- NEXTWEEK THE HOMELESSCOLLABORATIVE WILL BE OUTCONDUCTING ITS ANNUAL CENSUS --TRYING TO FIND OUT HOW MANYPEOPLE ARE LIVING ON THESTREETS.ON WEDNESDAY -- MORE THAN 100VOLUNTEERS GATHERED AT THEMISSION AT KERN COUNTY FOR ATRAINING SESSION TO PREPARE FORTHE COUNT.THE HOMELESS COLLABORATIVE WENTOVER GUIDELINES WITHVOLUNTEERS -- HIGHLIGHTING THEAPPROPRIATE PROCEDURES ANDPRACTICES REQUIRED FOR THECOUNT.THE COUNT WILL TAKE PLACE NEXTFRIDAY, JANUARY 24TH FROM 3:30TO10:30 A.M. THROUGHOUT THECOUNTY.THE COUNT WILL DETERMINE THETYPE OF SERVICES NEEDEDFOR HOMELESS PROGRAMS ANDFUNDING PROVIDED BY THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT.MORE THAN 600 PEOPLE AREEXPECTED TO VOLUNTEER FORTHIS YEAR'S POINT IN TIME COUNT.PARENTS WITH CHILDREN IN THEPANAMA BUENA VISTA SCHOOLDISTRICT -- LISTEN UP.YOU MAY NOT GET YOUR CHILD'SSECOND QUARTER GRADES UNTILTHE END OF THE MONTH -- AT THEEARLIEST.LAST WEEK THE DISTRICT REPORTEDIT WAS HIT WITH ARANSOMWARE ATTACK --COMPROMISING COMPUTERSYSTEMS -- AND DIRECTLYIMPACTING THE RELEASE OFREPORT CARDS -- WHICH WERESUPPOSED TO BE OUT THIS WEEK.THE DISTRICT SENT A NOTICE TOPARENTS ON WEDNESDAYSAYING GRADES WOULD NOT BEAVAILABLE TO PARENTS UNTILTHE END OF THE MONTH AT THEEARLIEST. THE DISTRICT ISCURRENTLY WORKING WITH THE F-B-IAND THEDEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITYTO LOOK FURTHERINTO THE CYBER ATTACK.BAKERSFIELD POLICE ARE ASKINGTHE COMMUNITY TOJOIN THEM ON FACEBOOK ANDINSTAGRAM TONIGHT AT 6 P-M.OFFICIALS ARE EXPECTED TODISCUSS THE ISSUE OF STREETRACING IN OUR COMMUNITY, WHATEFFORTS HAVE BEEN MADETO ADDRESS IT, PLANS FOR THEFUTURE AND GET INPUT FROM THECOMMUNITY.B-P-D WILL ALSO BE TAKINGQUESTIONS FOLLOWING THEOPENING STATEMENTS.YOU CAN POST YOUR QUESTIONS ONTHEIR LIVE FEED OR YOU CANGO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE ANDCOMMENT NOW.RESIDENTS IN DELANO LOOKING TOHELP CURB CRIME IN THEAREA HAVE A CHANCE TO BE HEARDLATER TODAY.THE DELANO POLICE DEPARTMENT'SCOMMUNITY LAWENFORCEMENT LIAISON BOARD ISSCHEDULED TO MEET TODAY TODISCUSS CRIME PREVENTION IN THECITY.THE BOARD -- WHICH IS MADE UP OFDELANO RESIDENTS -- WILLMEET AT 5-30 AT DELANO CITYHALL.THE MEETING IS OPEN TO THEPUBLIC.RESIDENTS IN TEHACHAPI HAVE ACHANCE THIS MORNING TO MEETWITH THE MAYOR TO TALK ABOUT THECITY... VOICE CONCERNS ORJUST THROW OUT SOME IDEAS TOMAKE THE MOUNTAINCOMMUNITY A BETTER PLACE TOLIVE.THE CITY'S MONTHLY COFFEE WITHTHE MAYOR IS TAKING PLACESTARTING AT 7-30 AT THE COFFEEMILL ON SOUTH MILL STREET.MAYOR SUSAN WIGGINS... CITYMANAGER GREG GARRETT ANDOTHER CITY STAFF WILL BE ON HANDTO TALK TO YOU ABOUT ANYTHINGREGARDING THE CITY.IT STARTS AT 7-30 AND RUNS UNTIL9-30.TODAY CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD WILLHOST HUNDREDS OF BLACK HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTS -- IN AN EFFORTTO INCREASE THENUMBER OF FUTURE BLACK TEACHERS.THE KERN HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT'SPROJECT BEST --BLACK EXCELLENCE IN SCHOLARSHIPAND TEACHING -- WILLBE AT CAL STATE BAKERSFIELDHEARING FIRSTHAND FROMBLACK TEACHERS ANDADMINISTRATORS.DOCTOR DAVID SANDLES -- ALONGTIME TEACHER IN THEBAKERSFIELD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTAND INSTRUCTOR AT C-S-U-B WILLBETHE KEYNOTE SPEAKER.THE EVENT IS SCHEDULED TO TAKEPLACE AT THEDORE THEATER AT CAL STATE.WE ARE JUST DAYS AWAY FROM THEWOMEN'S MARCH IN KERNCOUNTY -- WHERE HUNDREDS AREEXPECTED TO HIT THE STREETS TOBRING AWARENESS TO WOMEN'SRIGHTS.THE WOMEN'S MARCH IS SCHEDULEDFOR THIS SATURDAY --BUT BEFORE -- THOSE MARCHINGWILL NEED SOME SIGNS.WOMENS MARCH KERN COUNTY WILLHOLD A SIGN MAKING EVENTSTARTING TODAY AT 5-30 AT THE S-E-I-U BUILDING ON 17TH STREET.THE SIGN MAKING EVENT ISSCHEDULED TO GO UNTIL 8-30TONIGHT.AND TODAY BIKE BAKERSFIELD WILLBE AT ARVIN HIGH TO OFFICIALLYANNOUNCE THAT PROJECT LIGHT UPTHE NIGHT IS HEADED TO ARVIN.BIKE BAKERSFIELD ANDBIKE ARVIN ARE HELPING TO RAISEAWARENESS TO GET PEOPLE TOWEAR LIGHTS AND REFLECTIVECLOTHING WHILE THEY'RE OUT ONBIKE RIDES AT NIGHT.BIKE ARVIN WILL BE DISTRIBUTINGFREE BIKE LIGHTS AND HELMETS ASPART OF THE EVENT STARTING AT 3.WE'RE GOING TO SPEND ALL DAYWAITING ON THE STORM, WITHTHAT MEANS WE COULDSEE A FOOT OF ACCUMULATION ATTHE SKI RESORT AND THEPOTENTIAL FOR ABOUT AN INCH OFSNOW ON THE GRAPEVINE IN THEOVERNIGHT HOURS. THE STORM WRAPSUP EARLYTOMORROW MORNING, BUT IT EXPECTIT TO BE ICY IN THEMOUNTAINS WITH SLOWLY CLEARINGSKIES AND COOLER AIRFILLING IN.WE'VE ALL HEARD THE TERM "LISTENTO YOUR GUT" - WELL DOCTORSWE'VE ALL HEARD THE TERM "LISTENTO YOUR GUT" - WELL DOCTORS SAYTHIS IS MORE THAN JUSTINSTINCTIVE, THERE ARE WAYSYOU CAN ACTUALLY TREAT THEWELLBEING OF YOUR GUT.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO SPOKEWITH A LOCAL NUTRITIONIST ONHOW TO DO JUST THAT.ACCORDING TO A LOCALNUTRITIONIST, THE BACTERIA INYOURBODY OUTNUMBERS YOUR BODY'SCELLS 10 TOONE. MOST OF THAT BACTERIA LIVESIN YOUR GUT.. SOME CANBE BAD AND SOME CAN BE GOOD.PROBIOTICS IS CONSIDERED TO BE AGOOD BACTERIA AND AWAY TO START TAKING CARE OF YOURGUT TODAY.A PART OF THE BODY OFTEN GONEUNNOTICED..YOUR GUT."PRO STANDS FOR GOOD AND THEBIOTIC IS BACTERIA"SOUNDS LIKE AN OXYMORON BUTPROBIOTICS ARE GOOD BACTERIATHAT HELP RESTORE AND MAINTAINORDER IN YOUR GUT'SECOSYSTEM.EMILY WARTISK/REGISTE REDDIETICIAN: "AND THEY'RERESPONSIBLE FOR HELPING USDISGEST OUR NUTRIENTS, HAVEA HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM ANDDECREASE INFLAMMATION INOUR BODY"HEALTH SYMPTOMS THAT IF IGNOREDCAN CAUSE THINGSLIKE ALZHEIMERS AND DEPRESSIONACCORDING TO RECENT STUDIES."I STUDY SOMETHING CALLEDFUNCTIONALMEDICINE WHICH IS LOOKING AT THEWHOLE PERSON GETTING TO THEROOT CAUSE OF THE PROBLEM SO ISEE REALLY SICK PATIENTS AND IALWAYS START IN THE GUT BECAUSEIF YOUR GUT IS UNHEALTHYYOU'RE NOT GONNA MAKE ANYHEADWAY.CHRONIC STRESS, UNHEALTHY DIETS,AND EXPOSURE TO POLLUTANTS ORCHEMICALS ARE SOME FACTORS THATCAN UNBALANCE YOURGUT HEALTH."AND ALSO ANTIBIOTICS IF YOURESOMEONE THATS TAKENANTIBIOTICS YOUVE PROBABLY WIPEDYOUR GUT CLEAN OFPROBIOTICS AND GOOD BACTERIA"SO HOW SHOULD YOU START?PROBIOTICS CAN BE TAKEN INDIFFERENT WAYS."WHEN YOU'RE LOOKING FOR APROBIOTIC YOU WANT ONE THATDOESN'T HAVE JUST ONE STRAINI'VE SEEN THEM UP TO 30 STRAINSOFPROBIOTIC"THE MORE STRAINS OF PROBIOTIC,THE BETTER. THISENSURES YOUR GUT HAS OPTIONS TOPICK FROM WHEN DECIDINGWHICH GOOD BACTERIA TO KEEP ANDWHICH TO DIGEST."I'M AN ADVOCATE FOR GETTINGYOUR NUTRITION THROUGH FOODSO IF YOU WANT TO FOCUS ON YOURGUT HEALTH EAT THINGS THATSUPPORT YOUR GUT HEALTHNATURALLY THAT HAVE PROBIOTICSIN THEM.. YOGURT, KEEFER,KOMBUCHA, AND SAUERKRAUT AREGOOD OPTIONS"SO WHETHER IT'S A PROBIOTIC MEALOR SUPPLEMENT, THE IDEA IS TOLISTEN TO YOUR GUT.LIKE ANYTHING, DOCTORS RECOMMENDSTARTING SMALLWITH PROBIOTICS.. TRYING AHEALTHY DIET FIRSTLIKE ANYTHING, DOCTORS RECOMMENDSTARTING SMALLWITH PROBIOTICS.. TRYING AHEALTHY DIET FIRSTBEFORE TAKING PROBIOTICSUPPLEMENTS TO SEE HOW YOURBODY REACTS.LIVE IN STUDIO, DANIELA GARRIDO,23 ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS AT FI



Recent related news from verified sources Top news of the day, January 16, 2020 Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment,...

Zee News - Published 4 hours ago Also reported by • CBS News





ABP News attains top position during Shikhar Sammelan, Delhi Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Jan 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most trusted Hindi news channel, ABP...

Sify - Published 6 days ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this LizaDLivingstone Probiotics can bring good bacteria to your gut - KERO 23ABC News https://t.co/0AaNxn458W #nutrition #health #gut 2 hours ago Isabel Ochoa RT @23ABCNews: 🚯🚯🚯 Viewers reached out to 23ABC saying a field has become an easy target for illegal dumping. https://t.co/tWtRJ9ReUL 3 hours ago 23ABC News 🚯🚯🚯 Viewers reached out to 23ABC saying a field has become an easy target for illegal dumping. https://t.co/tWtRJ9ReUL 4 hours ago Cyber Security Feed RT @CyberSecUpdate: PBVSD ransomware attack will delay report cards - KERO 23ABC News #cybersec #cybersecurity https://t.co/kvm4RDOPUE 14 hours ago CyberSecurity PBVSD ransomware attack will delay report cards - KERO 23ABC News #cybersec #cybersecurity https://t.co/kvm4RDOPUE 17 hours ago Web Design watch KHSD hosting Virtual Enterprises Conference at Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center - KERO 23ABC News https://t.co/GfYLNSTjrA 21 hours ago Keith Pangilinan RT @23ABCNews: FOODMAXX CLOSING: Officials confirmed with 23ABC News the FoodMaxx on Union Avenue near California Avenue, is closing. https… 2 days ago 23ABC News FOODMAXX CLOSING: Officials confirmed with 23ABC News the FoodMaxx on Union Avenue near California Avenue, is closi… https://t.co/fcR3WWVG2e 2 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources 23AbC News at 11 p.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020 An area in Northeast Bakersfield becoming an easy target for illegal dumping. Everything from trash to furniture being dropped off. What county officials say you can do if this is happening in your.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 13:07Published 5 hours ago 10News at 11pm Top Stories 10News at 11pm Top Stories Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 11:25Published 10 hours ago