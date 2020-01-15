Global  

Mark Hamill Stands Against Facebook

Mark Hamill Stands Against FacebookHe's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies.
Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies [Video]Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies

Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies According to Luke Skywalker himself, the 'force' is not with Mark Zuckerberg. In a Twitter post announcing his decision, Hamill called out..

Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads controversy [Video]Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads controversy

Mark Hamill has deleted his Facebook profile and blasted company founder Mark Zuckerberg after it was announced political advertisements will not be fact checked before going live.

