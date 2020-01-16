Need 2 Know: Trade Deal Signed & Spotify for Dogs 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 08:11s - Published These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, January 16, 2020. These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, January 16, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this AnarchoCynicalist RT @davidsirota: Almost all of the 2020 Democratic candidates helped Donald Trump pass this trade deal. They gave Trump and the fossil fuel… 4 seconds ago Heinrich Miller RT @nytimes: Morning briefing: Here's what you need to know to start your day https://t.co/lqiQ23Qs80 3 minutes ago