Michael Avenatti Stays Behind Bars After Judge Revokes Bail

Michael Avenatti Stays Behind Bars After Judge Revokes Bail

The former lawyer for Stormy Daniels had been free on bail ahead of two federal trials.

DeMarco Morgan reports.
