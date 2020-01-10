Global  

Lori Loughlin Accused of Withholding Evidence in College Bribe Case

Lori Loughlin Accused of Withholding Evidence in College Bribe Case The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were previously charged in connection with a college bribe scandal.

They are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters recruited to USC as crew team athletes despite never previously participating in the sport.

On Wednesday, Fox News obtained a report accusing Loughlin of withholding discovery evidence despite requests from prosecutors.

According to the findings, only two of the many defendants involved in the scandal have submitted the necessary evidence that included emails, phone logs, bank records and more.

The new court filing says, "The Defendants have now had approximately eight months to review the Government’s discovery, confer with their clients, and strategize regarding potential defenses." The couple pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery brought against them and 11 other parents in October.
