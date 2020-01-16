Global  

What Would You Give Up For A Super Bowl Ticket?

What would you give up to watch your favorite team play live in a Super Bowl?

Would you give up a kidney?

Or your favorite food?

Or break up with your significant other?

Some fans say they would give up organs, sex and end relationships for a Super Bowl ticket.

According to a poll conducted by Ticketmaster, 3,200 NFL fans ages 18 and over would gladly give up all that and more.

The survey also found that the first thing 49% of fans would do if they struck it rich was buy season tickets.
