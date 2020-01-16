A Veteran's Voice: Mike Stier and David Fletcher Remembered 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 04:20s - Published A Veteran's Voice: Mike Stier and David Fletcher Remembered The veteran's community lost two highly visible members recently. Family, friends and "brothers" of David Fletcher and Mike Stier are preparing to celebrate their lives next week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this