Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split

Prince Harry made his first appearance on Thursday since the Queen acceded to his wishes of stepping back from his royal role.

The prince, sixth-in-line to the throne, watched children playing rugby league in the back garden of Buckingham Palace.

The event is his last scheduled royal engagement before he and Meghan begin a “period of transition” to their new roles.

Last week, Harry and Meghan sparked a crisis in the monarchy when they announced they were changing their royal roles.

The couple said they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America.

The public announcement caught the rest of the royal family by surprise.

Reuters reports that following a family summit on Monday, the Queen agreed to the couple's wishes.