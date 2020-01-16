Global  

Adam Hills talks about beard conversation with Prince Harry

Adam Hills spoke about his conversation with the Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace ahead of the draw for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Prior to the draw, Prince Harry met the comedian and TV presenter and complimented the 'manicured' middle section of his beard.

The duke also impressed the Australian with his knowledge of the game.

Report by Blairm.

