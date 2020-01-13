Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

What Would You Give Up For A Super Bowl Ticket?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
What Would You Give Up For A Super Bowl Ticket?

What Would You Give Up For A Super Bowl Ticket?

What would you give up to watch your favorite team play live in a Super Bowl?

Would you give up a kidney?

Or your favorite food?

Or break up with your significant other?

Some fans say they would give up organs, sex and end relationships for a Super Bowl ticket.

According to a poll conducted by Ticketmaster, 3,200 NFL fans ages 18 and over would gladly give up all that and more.

The survey also found that the first thing 49% of fans would do if they struck it rich was buy season tickets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Would you give up kidney for a Super Bowl ticket? Some would

What would you give up to watch your favorite team play live in a Super Bowl?
Reuters - Published

Troy Aikman on NFC title game: 'It will not be easy' for Packers to knock off 49ers

Troy Aikman on NFC title game: 'It will not be easy' for Packers to knock off 49ersThe Packers lost 37-8 when they faced the 49ers in the regular season, but FOX Sports analyst Troy...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

AFC Championship game tickets go on sale [Video]AFC Championship game tickets go on sale

Fans lined up overnight to be ready to purchase tickets to the Chiefs AFC Championship game.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.