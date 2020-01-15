Woman With Dementia Found Alive In Snow-Covered Car 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:31s - Published Woman With Dementia Found Alive In Snow-Covered Car A 68-year-old California woman who suffers from dementia and had been missing for six days was found alive in her snow-covered car.

