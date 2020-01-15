Global  

Woman With Dementia Found Alive In Snow-Covered Car

Woman With Dementia Found Alive In Snow-Covered Car

Woman With Dementia Found Alive In Snow-Covered Car

A 68-year-old California woman who suffers from dementia and had been missing for six days was found alive in her snow-covered car.
Woman missing for six days found alive in car buried under snow

'It was literally a miracle those guys found her in the nick of time,' stepdaughter says
California woman found alive in snow-covered vehicle after 6 days missing in mountains

A woman with dementia who was reported missing six days ago in Northern California was found alive on...
Missing Butte County Woman Found Alive In Car Buried In Snow [Video]Missing Butte County Woman Found Alive In Car Buried In Snow

A woman with dementia who has been missing for nearly a week has been found alive after her car was spotted buried in snow.

Oroville Woman Missing For Nearly A Week Found Alive In Car Buried In Snow [Video]Oroville Woman Missing For Nearly A Week Found Alive In Car Buried In Snow

A woman with dementia who has been missing for nearly a week has been found alive after her car was spotted buried in snow. Katie Johnston reports.

