Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple Acquires Artificial Intelligence Company Xnor.ai—Here's What That Company Is

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Apple Acquires Artificial Intelligence Company Xnor.ai—Here's What That Company IsApple's acquisition of Xnor.ai, explained.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Acquires Artificial Intelligence Company Xnor.ai

Apple has purchased Seattle startup Xnor.ai, a company that specializes in on-device artificial...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBusiness InsiderWebProNewsAppleInsider


Apple Reportedly Acquires AI Start-up Xnor.ai For About $200 Mln

Apple has acquired artificial intelligence software start-up Xnor.ai for about $200 million, Geekwire...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderWebProNewsAppleInsider



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ExperianDataLab

Experian DataLab Apple acquires artificial intelligence company https://t.co/ouAbDvMqUg https://t.co/H4OkH32Fl5 https://t.co/3rAHQKYFmJ 12 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Apple acquires artificial intelligence company https://t.co/h8Jsnl9RmB https://t.co/9oyFK8iMmP https://t.co/JgGouZIUKn 17 minutes ago

SyeEllisPhotos

Sye Apple Acquires Artificial Intelligence Company https://t.co/rX2laOEj4M https://t.co/luhfbB1Xj1 https://t.co/GPsMvImAJG 24 minutes ago

wallstsolver

Wall St Solver Apple Acquires Artificial Intelligence Company https://t.co/2N9o9au2ou—Here's What That Company Is 📰 »… https://t.co/l0GhnNvV8s 54 minutes ago

WebWizSolutions

The WebWizard Apple Acquires Artificial Intelligence Company https://t.co/ygeAa3ny7c https://t.co/5he1xT9wRk https://t.co/6pRTeTCy6Y 2 hours ago

TheRecordsGuru

Robin Woolen, IGP #InfoGov News: Apple acquires artificial intelligence company https://t.co/bQLMMJQVPm - @infomgmt #AI https://t.co/ZAfeNaLZeO 3 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Apple acquires artificial intelligence company https://t.co/UmONM0yzZT By: Bloomberg | Published: January 16, 2… https://t.co/qFesEgvEwO 3 hours ago

GdGkNews

GordoGeekNews Apple acquires low-power AI startup behind Wyze on-device person detection for $200M https://t.co/BqyHhp0JSW 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.