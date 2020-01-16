Global  

Prince Edward departs Criterion Theatre

Prince Edward departs Criterion Theatre

Prince Edward departs Criterion Theatre

Prince Edward has left the Criterion Theatre in central London where he attended a lunch and performance of the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain.

Report by Connerv.


