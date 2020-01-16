Global  

Lettuce Linked E. Coli Outbreak Is Officially Over

Lettuce Linked E. Coli Outbreak Is Officially Over

Federal officials have announced that the multi-state E.coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce is over.

Health Officials Say E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce Over

The U.S. food and health regulators have taken out their warning against consuming romaine lettuce...
RTTNews - Published

Health Officials Say Romaine Lettuce is Safe to Eat Again as Nationwide E. Coli Outbreak has Ended


TIME - Published


BlinkinsLN

BlinkinsLN RT @GovCanHealth: OUTBREAK UPDATE: The #Ecoli outbreak linked to #romainelettuce appears to be over. The Public Health Agency of Canada is… 2 minutes ago

chrissmith3gk

Chris Smith RT @KTLA: A multistate E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in Salinas has been declared over after sickening 167 people, inclu… 7 minutes ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @CNN: It's OK to eat romaine lettuce again. The nationwide, months-long E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has ended, according… 14 minutes ago

reaganudall

Foundation for FDA RT @US_FDA: FDA and @CDCgov have declared the romaine E. coli outbreaks over. Consumers do not need to avoid romaine lettuce from Salinas.… 25 minutes ago

xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @komonews: A fast-spreading outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce appears to be over, say officials with the Centers… 29 minutes ago

GetSavings

Source One, A Corcentric Company Remember last year's tainted #romaine scare? Today, the E.coli outbreak that affected lettuce supplies across the c… https://t.co/zZN48JcBsd 34 minutes ago

GovCanHealth

GovCanHealth OUTBREAK UPDATE: The #Ecoli outbreak linked to #romainelettuce appears to be over. The Public Health Agency of Cana… https://t.co/HjqAhYwuns 35 minutes ago

LaRieSuttle216

La’Rie Suttle RT @wttw: The outbreak sickened 167 people in 27 states, including 15 Illinois residents, according to officials. https://t.co/WyrAi7hrhx 46 minutes ago


Safe To Eat Romaine Lettuce After E. Coli Outbreak, CDC Says [Video]Safe To Eat Romaine Lettuce After E. Coli Outbreak, CDC Says

Caesar salad lovers rejoice -- your crispy romaine lettuce leaves are OK to eat now.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:21Published

Nationwide E-Coli Outbreak From Romaine Lettuce Is Over [Video]Nationwide E-Coli Outbreak From Romaine Lettuce Is Over

The nationwide, monthslong E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce ended Wednesday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published

