8 people still hospitalized after Vero Beach crash claims life of Holy Cross rowing star

8 people still hospitalized after Vero Beach crash claims life of Holy Cross rowing star

Investigators are still trying to determine who&apos;s at fault in a two-vehicle crash in Vero Beach that claimed the life of a Massachusetts college athlete.
20-year-old dies, several hurt in Florida crash involving Holy Cross women's rowing team

Vero Beach Police said a 20-year-old woman on the Holy Cross college rowing team was killed after the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Holy Cross women's rowing team involved in crash in Florida

Vero Beach Police said several members of the Holy Cross women's rowing team were taken by helicopter...
USATODAY.com - Published


WPTV

WPTV LATEST: 8 people still hospitalized, including 3 critical, after Holy Cross women's rowing team member killed in Ve… 7 hours ago

Brookeashlie

wsls

WSLS 10 JUST IN: Authorities are still working the scene of the crash, and drivers should expect delays 1 day ago

3 injured in crash that killed rower in critical condition [Video]3 injured in crash that killed rower in critical condition

Three of the people injured in a crash that killed a Holy Cross rower remain in critical condition, officials said.

Duration: 01:04Published

College mourning after rower killed in crash [Video]College mourning after rower killed in crash

The Holy Cross community is in mourning after a rower was killed in a crash in Florida.

Duration: 01:17Published

