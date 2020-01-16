Digital Trends Live - 1.16.20 | Bose To Close Retail Locations + A Living Concrete
Digital Trends Live - 1.16.20 | Bose To Close Retail Locations + A Living Concrete
On the show today: Bose will close 119 retail locations across North America and Europe; Akon introduces Akoin as crypto to be used in his proposed Senegalese city; UFC 249 - McGregor vs Cowboy and how to watch; The Best TVs of CES 2020; How crypto is processed by financial institutions with BitGo; New IBM retail survey suggests that consumers are more concerned with sustainability and ethics than brand loyalty; A new concrete uses microbial photosynthesis to harden rather than chemicals; The U.S. Army is working on gloveless gloves; The future of displays may be on contact lenses on your eye; EY and how data will change media and entertainment.