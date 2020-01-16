Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Digital Trends Live - 1.16.20 | Bose To Close Retail Locations + A Living Concrete

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
Digital Trends Live - 1.16.20 | Bose To Close Retail Locations + A Living Concrete

Digital Trends Live - 1.16.20 | Bose To Close Retail Locations + A Living Concrete

On the show today: Bose will close 119 retail locations across North America and Europe; Akon introduces Akoin as crypto to be used in his proposed Senegalese city; UFC 249 - McGregor vs Cowboy and how to watch; The Best TVs of CES 2020; How crypto is processed by financial institutions with BitGo; New IBM retail survey suggests that consumers are more concerned with sustainability and ethics than brand loyalty; A new concrete uses microbial photosynthesis to harden rather than chemicals; The U.S. Army is working on gloveless gloves; The future of displays may be on contact lenses on your eye; EY and how data will change media and entertainment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Theeapocalipse

所罗门 Selby Sonwabile RT @DigitalTrends: Digital Trends Live - 1.16.20 | @Bose To Close Retail Locations + A Living Concrete #DTLive https://t.co/zu3PNqiBmS 25 minutes ago

simpleview

Simpleview This week on The Layover Live, Jason is joined by the newest member of the Simpleview family, Katie Cook! Together,… https://t.co/zwxeQFO5oo 35 minutes ago

BitGo

BitGo Watch CTO, Ben Chan, live today at 9:25 am PT on Digital Trends Live discussing best practices for crypto wallet se… https://t.co/WovQESALJa 52 minutes ago

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends Digital Trends Live - 1.16.20 | @Bose To Close Retail Locations + A Living Concrete #DTLive https://t.co/zu3PNqiBmS 1 hour ago

caymansummit

CAIS20 With #CAIS20 quickly approaching, make sure to follow our Twitter for live updates, announcements and daily recaps!… https://t.co/rj3II4DjR8 2 hours ago

ms_ambete

yvonne The following are some of the most popular digital marketing trends that brands will look to leverage on in 2020 fo… https://t.co/BlORDunX2u 2 hours ago

TeamMediamix360

TeamMediaMix360 Radio marketing trends for 2020: Influencer marketing, content marketing, live video, streaming or listening via ap… https://t.co/hPJKUlL7E0 2 hours ago

NikkiMendonca

Nikki Mendonca RT @fjord: Our #FjordTrends 2020 are live! Take a look at our predictions for business, technology, society and design in the year ahead: h… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.