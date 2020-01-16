Adventure Theatre

C1 3 welcome back is you think that is when he murdered we always do items about was and ashley flanagan are your all about welcome.

Thank you so is on the will of the is have to do with every is educator has going on for this month is a new year seems show murder by memory begins.

We've got a group of people coming together for a party that is called forming in the new year which is hosted by hugh hefner and his son trevor hoff her and i katie mclean and trixie hulbert to explain to us what people are going to get when they come to good that they the air as if he's ever had any pain that you like to forget about done anything naughty you would like to burn away from 2019 county you see the paper and then an envelope and then you toss it into the fire and burn it away.

I very cool idea.

We've told you before about som of the things he that you doing most of them have like a comedi aspect to it is the same as thi one will absolutely so the the audience members will come in and you don't get assigned characters or anything like tha you're just there for the dinne entertainment that the actors will speak to you, and interact with you if you are willing to do so, but this is your coming into be a part of this burning in the new year ceremony but everything falls apart trevor's father hugh hoffner decides that this is the appropriate time to announce the forced engagement of his son to trixie and only moments later trevor's high school sweetheart we have seen them five years walks in the door was everything falls apart when you do the sorts of things.

How much money the seeing because what coming you know murder mystery.

There's a lot o mysteries of seeing that the reaction of people in the crowd every time there's a a fun twis and turn whatever maybe what always is an incredible experience in it interesting al the ashley came to one of our shows enjoyed it so much that she auditioned enumerators the first time you actually did you is is that she's the part of the is you do your part in that that you look gratuities he will come out low and joy a lot of really good on sunday.

I think my favorite on the ipad pretty that the character you know there's a couple to eat at the coming will be there intended sure, so if you're interested i more information about the menus for our different venues because the travel throughout central can techie you can visit our website adventure theater, ky.com or you can give us a call at eight or you can give us a call at 8598595 36 364367 and this month we will be like social tomorrow night inverse sales of the of the wood for him will have six tickets left for the, our lexington lexington show is this sunday at elkhorn tavern in the lexington the sewer district and then we have shows on january 27 in paris at trackside the 24th is sold-out that's in danville number back in lexington at the sedona tab house for a last show on the 20 collagenase travel around the one that in their area.

We've only existed for little over a year and going to the what were we now have shows all the way from cynthiana to danville and maria frankfurt, so will be near you and you will is ... come in and look amazing in the college admission cannot be taken as that's right and the physician can get to ... the