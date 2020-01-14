Man Posts Swastika, Hateful Language on Condo, Yells at Reporters to `Call the White House`

A man who posted swastikas and racist language on the window of his Calabasas condominium shouted at reporters and told them to "call the White House," showed video taken Wednesday morning.



Recent related videos from verified sources 5th grade students discuss curriculum with First Lady Melania Trump at the White House A Broward County man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump in a Facebook Live video was denied bond in Fort Lauderdale federal court on Wednesday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:34Published 18 hours ago Chef Robert Irvine Chats About His Food Network Show, "Restaurant: Impossible" Turning around a failing restaurant is a daunting challenge under the best of circumstances. Attempting to do it in just two days with only $10,000 may be impossible. But Chef Robert Irvine is ready to.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 34:56Published 3 days ago