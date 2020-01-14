Global  

Man Posts Swastika, Hateful Language on Condo, Yells at Reporters to `Call the White House`

A man who posted swastikas and racist language on the window of his Calabasas condominium shouted at reporters and told them to "call the White House," showed video taken Wednesday morning.
