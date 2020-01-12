Can Elizabeth Warren Save Her Campaign?

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren is relying on her early state organizing during her bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

But she has fallen out of first place in Iowa.

Now she's clashing with Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

She claims he told her in 2018 that he did not believe a female candidate could defeat Trump in 2020.

Business Insider says she Warren is laser focused on proving her electability.

She is focused on a major gamble: that she can unite voters from both wings of the party.

Business Insider says it remains to be seen whether that strategy will work.