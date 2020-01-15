Global  

‘Bond’ Producer Says James Bond Will Never Be Female During a recent interview with ‘Variety,’ producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G.

Wilson talked about the future of the ‘Bond’ franchise.

According to Broccoli, James Bond will never be portrayed as female.

It is a belief she’s voiced before.

Barbara Broccoli, to ‘The Guardian' (2018) Instead, Broccoli believes new “strong female characters” should be created, as women are “far more interesting.” Barbara Broccoli, to ‘Variety’ However, Broccoli is open to Bond being “of any color,” a sentiment also echoed by Wilson.

Michael G.

Wilson, to ‘Variety’
