Cardi B's Political Bid Backed by Senator Bernie Sanders

Cardi revealed on social media last week that she wanted to make a career for herself in politics.

She "really loves" the idea of government even though she is not a supporter of President Donald Trump or his Republican administration.

Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi B, via Twitter One person who believes Cardi would be a fantastic member of Congress is Sanders, who is currently in the midst of his second presidential campaign, running against Trump.

Senator Bernie Sanders, to TMZ