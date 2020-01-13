Cardi B's Political Bid Backed by Senator Bernie Sanders
Cardi B's Political Bid Backed by Senator Bernie Sanders Cardi revealed on social media last week that she wanted to make a career for herself in politics.
She "really loves" the idea of government even
though she is not a supporter of President
Donald Trump or his Republican administration.
Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi B, via Twitter One person who believes Cardi would be a fantastic member of Congress is Sanders, who is currently in the midst of his second presidential campaign, running against Trump.
Senator Bernie Sanders, to TMZ