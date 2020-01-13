Global  

Cardi B's Political Bid Backed by Senator Bernie Sanders

Cardi B's Political Bid Backed by Senator Bernie Sanders

Cardi B's Political Bid Backed by Senator Bernie Sanders

Cardi B's Political Bid Backed by Senator Bernie Sanders Cardi revealed on social media last week that she wanted to make a career for herself in politics.

She "really loves" the idea of government even though she is not a supporter of President Donald Trump or his Republican administration.

Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi B, via Twitter One person who believes Cardi would be a fantastic member of Congress is Sanders, who is currently in the midst of his second presidential campaign, running against Trump.

Senator Bernie Sanders, to TMZ
Cardi B's political bid backed by Senator Bernie Sanders


Sanders supports Cardi B's bid to enter politics

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B's bid to make it as a politician has received backing from...
Cardi B's political bid backed by Senator Bernie Sanders

Cardi B's bid to make it as a politician has received backing from a very reputable source - US Senator Bernie Sanders.

Cardi B Is Considering a Future in Politics

Cardi B Is Considering a Future in Politics In a series of tweets, the Grammy winner says she "loves government," but doesn't agree with it. Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi went on to..

