Marijuana May Accelerate the Growth of Cancer, Study Says A new study conducted at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine has found that daily marijuana use can be deadly.

The researchers found that Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, interfered with p38MAPK, a cellular pathway.

Because P38MAPK regulates cell death, the disruption of its function allowed cancer cells to grow unchecked.

The researchers found these results particularly in cases of HPV-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Co-Author Joseph Califano, via Inverse These results have wide implications, as 80 percent of people get at least one form of HPV by age 45.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, HPV is believed to cause 70 percent of all throat, tongue and tonsil cancers in the U.S. Co-Author Joseph Califano, via Inverse
