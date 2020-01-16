5 Takeaways From Netflix's Aaron Hernandez Docuseries

5 Takeaways From Netflix's Aaron Hernandez Docuseries 'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez' revealed intimate details about the former NFL star's life leading up to his 2017 suicide.

1.

Hernandez had an extremely troubled childhood.

He was sexually abused by a male babysitter and physically and mentally abused by his father.

2.

He struggled with his sexuality from a young age.

Dennis SanSoucie, Hernandez's high school friend, said, "Girls didn't hang out with the boys after school, so me and Aaron experimented." 3.

Hernandez was accused of shooting Alexander Bradley, a local drug dealer, in 2013.

Bradley claims Hernandez pointed a gun at his head after he had fallen asleep on their way home from a Miami strip club.

The next morning, he was discovered with a gunshot wound to the face.

He survived the attack, but lost an eye.

4.

The New England Patriots dropped Hernandez 90 minutes after he was arrested for Odin Lloyd's murder.

Fans were allowed to replace Hernandez's jerseys with new team memorabilia.

5.

Hernandez was acquitted in the double homicide of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado.

According to Bradley, Hernandez followed the men and shot into their car after they accidentally spilled a drink on him.