MLK Day March

Doctor Martin Luther King's birthday was yesterday, but we celebrate it as a nation on Monday, including the city of Winchester.
C1 3 ... welcome back to riley the king' birthday was yesterday that we celebrate at the nation on monday, including the city went to answer committee members rick beach and sky lumber number her with all the details welcome to figure much to what's really going on in winchester on monday.

Let's look walk-through gonna have the case so on january 20 we will be having hi a unity march in abraxas celebrating dr. martin is something that been going on for a number of years and went to talk about anyhow i'm the history of that and also how it's grown over the years the the event has been celebrated i winchester for 35 years.

The last five years we've been doin a little effort activity would been having a breakfast in the speaking engagement with what the speaker is speaking of speakers your own you simmons is going to be just speak were really excited about the were clark county and so she's one o us in excited ... so talk about the importance of of commemorating this date because it's huge.

The further we get in history to kind of continue to remember that and and teach younger generations of dr. king's work yes that's a very orton and this year would and things will be different with the march and in the program at the breakfast ... and they will be ... jazzman led jasmine students people from my high school and things like that that would be presenting in the program and says in there's also ... season ... well the event is always we would always try to include our young people and this year in particular we've been focusing on that we have an essay contest it on on the poster contest to a group in winchester called better together winchester and they're going to be judging the various posters in the essays were to give voice some prices the bank.

I also might mention the so we were working with the lt.

Gov.

Lt.

Gov.

Coleman is going to be there and she's can have a you things to say were excited abou that and to capture she can have a lot of think about company offending david alter the judge the for the updater on the x at least for that sink in and i elementary schools elementaries in the drawings and in the middle's will in the high schools are doing the essay for the for you guys.

How cool is it to see young students get involved in and be excited to commemorate the state i i so great that ... we are including the use of our community like it is very important ... .

This date is very important and it's good to see that were writing about it and it gets people excited like horizons and stuff for that absolutely i guess the details when and wher i can okay and so it's on january 20 will be meeting at the clark county courthouse and it it starts at 930 and we will be marching to the same just as jim for the breakfast.

The program ... you will, we are learning more about the late ian ian reporter edward ash often is untimely death as fianci speaking out about what may have



