Hard Rock CEO: Atlantic City ‘Is Going In The Wrong Direction’

The CEO of Hard Rock International says Atlantic City “is going in the wrong direction” and is in worse shape than when the global entertainment company bought its casino there nearly three years ago.

Katie Johnston reports.
